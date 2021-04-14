Advertisement

Swap the crop? New York hemp farmers eager to grow marijuana

Hemp-File photo
Hemp-File photo(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York farmers dealing with depressed prices for plants that produce CBD are eager to take part in a statewide marijuana market expected to generate billions of dollars a year once retail sales start.

They already know how to grow and process cannabis plants, since hemp is essentially the same plant with lower levels of THC, marijuana’s active ingredient.

Now they’re waiting on rules for getting into the new market.

There are about 700 hemp farmers in the state, with some growing the plant for textiles or food but most growing for CBD.

