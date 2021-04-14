Advertisement

Vt. health commissioner discusses April break precautions

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine/File
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine/File(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters 16 and older become eligible for the COVID vaccine on Monday, but there remain concerns about students learning in-person and spreading the virus, especially if families are taking vacations during April break.

Dom Amato spoke with Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about those concerns, along with long-COVID in kids, and multi-inflammatory symptoms of COVID in young people.

