Wanted man Harley Breer surrenders to police

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a fugitive turned himself in to the police on Wednesday.

Harley Breer, 51, of Marshfield, was wanted for domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Vermont State Police say he assaulted a neighbor near his home in Marshfield Friday night, and then removed his ankle monitor and took off. A manhunt has been underway for him since.

Police say on Wednesday, just before 3:30 p.m., Breer surrendered to a Vermont trooper in Marshfield. He was taken into custody without incident.

Breer had been out on house arrest for kidnapping and domestic assault.

He has been in and out of court in Vermont for the last 30 years for a series of violent crimes, including kidnap and rape.

Earlier Wednesday, the search for Breer prompted a brief lockdown at U-32 High School after reports of an increased police presence in the vicinity of the East Montpelier school.

Police arrested Breer’s uncle, Earle Rogers, 62, of Marshfield, Tuesday night on suspicion of helping his nephew evade the police. Authorities say Rogers allowed Breer to spend several nights at his home while on the run, and he unsuccessfully attempted to provide money to his nephew.

Rogers faces charges including accessory after the fact and giving false information to law enforcement.

Related Stories:

Harley Breer’s uncle arrested for helping nephew evade police; Search prompts brief U-32 lockdown

Manhunt for Harley Breer enters 4th day

Habitual, violent criminal Harley Breer is on the run

Police searching for a Marshfield man with a long criminal history

Notorious Vermont offender offered plea deal in alleged kidnapping

Infamous Vermont convict seeks to again represent himself at trial

Career criminal Harley Breer back in court

Breer rearrest prompts concern about habitual offender law

Notorious Vermont kidnapper faces new charges

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.