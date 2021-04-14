Williston octogenarians featured in Netflix ‘true love’ documentary

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You can now see a local love story unfold on your TV screen. Channel 3′s Christina Guessferd sat down with a Williston couple appearing in a new Netflix docu-series.

Meet 86-year-old David and 81-year-old Ginger Isham. You may know them from their 11-generation family farm on Oak Hill Road in Williston, but perhaps never from this perspective... “The first time I saw her I loved her. The night she graduated from high school there, that’s when I gave her the ring,” said David, appearing in “My Love: Six Stories of True Love,” a new, six-part documentary on Netflix.

Out of millions of couples around the globe, the Isham’s were asked to provide an intimate portrait of their life together. “Because it was our 60th anniversary year, I said to David, ‘We need to do this for our families and for the future generations,’” Ginger said.

Over the course of a year, for one week a month, the Isham’s welcomed a small documentary crew into their home. While the cameras captured private moments between the couple, the Isham’s say they were perfectly comfortable. They say the finished product illustrates the importance of a life well-lived. “We had a strong relationship and the love we needed, and the kids that we loved. It was a simple life, but a healthy life too, in Vermont,” Ginger said.

David and Ginger Isham in a scene from “My Love: Six Stories of True Love” (Netflix)

The whole world can now see a snapshot of Ginger and David Isham’s love story, but neighbors here in Williston have witnessed their relationship blossom and their family grow right here on the farm in real-time. Neighbors like Bill Skiff. “It’s just exciting to me and all the people I talk to, to think that right here in little Williston, we have Ginger and David representing the whole United States,” Skiff said. The 88-year-old and the Ishams have been best friends since the ’70s. He says they encompass the values of true Vermonters. “It’s rewarding to see that kind of love, because it’s hard to accomplish what they did.”

The pandemic pushed back production, but the team finished filming in February 2020. “I hope that we were able to show just a portrait of a year in a life of a couple that really inspires all of us to love one another and accept each other more,” said Elaine McMillion Sheldon, the film’s director.

The Isham’s secret to a successful marriage? Unconditional and constant kindness. Now, on display for everyone to see.

