Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another warm and sunny spring afternoon, but a change is on the way! Some much needed rain, and some higher elevation snow will arrive for the end of the week.

A slow-moving storm system is approaching from the Great Lakes, and that will bring some rain showers to northern NY and western VT by Thursday morning. The rain will become heavier and steadier as we go through the day, and the rain will spread slowly east of the Green Mountains through the afternoon.

Thursday evening, the rain will be changing over to snow mainly in the higher elevations, and especially in the southern Green Mountains.

Mountain snow and valley rain will continue Thursday night and into the day on Friday before tapering off late in the day towards evening. Rainfall could amount to an inch to an inch-and-a-half, and the snow in the mountains could be 6″ or more at elevations above 1000 feet, especially in the southern Green Mountains.

A few rain and mountain snow showers may linger into early Saturday morning before clouds break up with intervals of sunshine later in the day.

Sunday we’ll see partly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the mid 50s to near 60.

Monday and Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds as well as a chance for a few showers. Highs will be in the low 60s again.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor this wet and snowy storm for Thursday and Friday, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online.

