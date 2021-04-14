BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We will be getting one more day with these unusually warm temperatures that we have been enjoying. Then things will change pretty drastically after today. We need a good, soaking rain, and that is on the way for Thursday & Friday, but it is also coming along with a return to some winter snowfall, mainly in the mountains.

Today will feature a good deal of sunshine with some clouds mixing in, and there is just a slight chance for a quick, passing shower. Temperatures will again be in the 60s for highs.

Tonight, a slow-moving storm system will be moving in from the Great Lakes, bringing rain showers to northern NY and western VT by Thursday morning. The rain will get heavier and steadier as we go through the day. It will move eastward through the afternoon, and by evening, the rain will start to change to snow, mainly in the higher elevations, and especially in the southern Green Mountains.

The snow, and valley rain, will continue Thursday night and into the day on Friday before tapering off late in the day. Rainfall could amount to an inch to an inch-and-a-half, and the snow in the mountains could be 6″ or more at elevations above 1000 feet, especially in the southern Green Mountains. It is going to stay on the cool side Friday.

A few rain/snow showers may linger into early Saturday morning before we start to clear out a little later in the day. Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with partly sunny skies and warming temperatures.

Well be back in the low 60s for highs again early next week. Monday & Tuesday will be partly sunny, but there is also the chance for a few showers.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor this wet and snowy storm for Thursday & Friday, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

