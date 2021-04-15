Cell therapy treatment offers hope to blood cancer patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new type of cancer treatment could be a game-changer for patients with multiple myeloma, the second most common type of blood cancer that is diagnosed in about 35,000 people in the U.S. each year. It’s also the most common blood cancer for Black Americans. The FDA recently approved a new therapy and it has already changed the life of one Vermont woman and given hope to others.

Lily Sickles is packing her bags. “I never know what I’m going to want to wear. I pack a lot of stuff,” she said. The Burlington woman is getting ready to go to Boston. Her mission -- Kicking cancer. “I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s follicular lymphoma.”

As her friends rallied around her, Sickles went through treatment. Chemotherapy put her cancer into remission, but not for long. And just before she was set to try a stem cell transplant, a new treatment got approved -- CAR T-cell therapy. “I’m in it to win it. I’m 100% in and I’m ready to go, and I’m going to get this,” she said.

She says doctors will take some of her blood, separate out T cells -- which are a type of white blood cell -- then alter those to attach to the cancer cells and destroy them. They’ll make millions of those new cells and put them back in her body to go wage war against the cancer. “Nobody says the word cure -- you’re not supposed to do that. But there are significantly long remissions for people so far, so I am very excited about,” Sickles said.

She has hope because of women like Sue Voigt, who was diagnosed with myeloma back in 2010. “I had this loud voice in my head and it said, ‘Oh Susan, stop being a big baby. You’re going to be fine,’” Voigt said. The Essex Junction mother and grandmother was on several treatments for years -- chemotherapies, stem cell transplants -- but nothing kept the cancer away for long. “My myeloma wasn’t playing nice. That’s what I always say, that it wasn’t playing nice.”

Then, about three years ago, she got the call from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. She was eligible for a trial for CAR T-cell therapy. “I kept saying, ‘No, no, it’s going to be fine! I’m in this trial. It’s going to be okay.’”

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Were you confident that it would work?

Sue Voigt: Yes, I was, because he said to me it was working really well and I had nothing to lose.

What she gained was something she’d never achieved before -- remission. “I just felt better, and it was that quick,” she said.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What was your reaction when you realized that might have just worked?

Sue Voigt: I was so thankful that I had done the study. But it was really hard because I thought about all the other people up here that I knew, and I felt like I really want this to work... I kept thinking and seeing their faces in my head when I was down there and thinking, well, I’m no more deserving than they are to have this opportunity. And I wanted them to have it too.

Now, her wish has been granted. The therapy she helped test is now available for other myeloma patients. “The treatment works exceedingly well,” said Dr. Nikhil Munshi, a member of the multiple myeloma team at Dana-Farber. He says this treatment works for patients with an advanced form of the disease who don’t have many options left. “They feel better. We don’t give any other treatments until the responses remain. They’re without any other interventions with a normal quality of life, so there’s a great hope on both sides.”

Their study found 72% of the patients had a measurable reduction in cancer after the treatment and 28% had a complete response or better. Compare that to existing therapies which only had a 20% to 30% response rate. Side effects like fever, chills, and mild neurological issues are treatable.

Dr. Munshi says their next steps are to improve CAR T-cell therapy to make its effects last longer for more patients. “e need to increase it. “We need to cure this cancer. This is the first step to a cure I would believe,” he said.

“I’m ready to go,” Sickles said. She’s excited to try something that has long-lasting results and says if this doesn’t work forever, there will be something else down the line that does. “I think you have to have a positive attitude. I call it my ‘positude.’ You have to think -- you have to hope for the best. And that’s all you can do, and luckily there’s more than just hope, there’s real science behind this treatment and so I’m extremely lucky.”

Four medical centers in New England currently offer the CAR T-cell therapy, including the Dartmouth- Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center in the Upper Valley. Voigt hopes that others, like the University of Vermont Medical Center, will offer this treatment to patients because she says not everyone can travel to Boston for it. And Dr. Munshi says it’s something that larger centers should be able to offer down the line.

