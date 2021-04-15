Dartmouth latest school to require student vaccinations

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Officials at Dartmouth College say students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall term.

The Valley News reports that Provost Joseph Helbe made the announcement Wednesday. Currently, New Hampshire residents age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. The state will lift the residency requirement on Monday, making college students from other states eligible.

At this point, the college is not requiring employees to be vaccinated but is strongly encouraging it.

