Drivers killed in head-on crash on Everett Turnpike

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack.

New Hampshire State police say the crash happened early Thursday morning.

Responding officers found a pickup truck and SUV blocking all three travel lanes, and one vehicle engulfed in flames.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say there were no witnesses to the crash and they are still processing the scene to determine how it happened.

