Getting ready to resume jury trials in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont courthouses are ready to begin jury trials again. They’ve been on hold for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Thanks to CARES Act money, many courts have been upgraded with new air filtration systems and Plexiglass barriers. Some courtrooms have also been modified to allow for social distancing.

The first jury trial since the pandemic closed the courts was already scheduled for last month, but it settled before reaching trial. Now, there is a jury trial scheduled for May.

Because of the pandemic, there is a backlog in all types of cases. But the courts have prioritized criminal cases with defendants in custody.

Justice Harold Eaton of the Vermont Supreme Court spoke with our Dom Amato about the process of getting ready. Watch the video for the full interview.

