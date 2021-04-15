Hassan presses VA nominee on whistleblower protections

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan Thursday pressed the nominee for Veterans Affairs general counsel on how whistleblower complaints are handled.

Back in March, the Office of Special Counsel found the VA response to a whistleblower complaint at the White River Junction VA Medical Center to be unreasonable. Hassan said the mishandling of whistleblower complaints puts veterans at risk and creates a culture where employees don’t feel comfortable coming forward to report misconduct. She asked the nominee, Richard Sauber, how he’ll work to change how those complaints are handled

“I read the reports, the public reports, that you mentioned. To put it mildly, they are troubling,” said Sauber.

“It’s our goal to make sure that the culture in the department is such that anyone feels free to come forward with an allegation, with some concern, and that that person should not be persecuted,” Sauber said.

Four women employees at White River Junction facility alleged Fima Lenkovsky, the former chief of the hospital’s anesthesiology department, slapped two of them, dozed off at work, and streamed the news during surgery. One of the four whistleblowers, Dr. Jennifer Keller, was fired in 2018 for what she claimed was reprisal.

