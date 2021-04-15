Advertisement

Hassan presses VA nominee on whistleblower protections

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan Thursday pressed the nominee for Veterans Affairs general counsel on how whistleblower complaints are handled.

Back in March, the Office of Special Counsel found the VA response to a whistleblower complaint at the White River Junction VA Medical Center to be unreasonable. Hassan said the mishandling of whistleblower complaints puts veterans at risk and creates a culture where employees don’t feel comfortable coming forward to report misconduct. She asked the nominee, Richard Sauber, how he’ll work to change how those complaints are handled

“I read the reports, the public reports, that you mentioned. To put it mildly, they are troubling,” said Sauber.

“It’s our goal to make sure that the culture in the department is such that anyone feels free to come forward with an allegation, with some concern, and that that person should not be persecuted,” Sauber said.

Four women employees at White River Junction facility alleged Fima Lenkovsky, the former chief of the hospital’s anesthesiology department, slapped two of them, dozed off at work, and streamed the news during surgery. One of the four whistleblowers, Dr. Jennifer Keller, was fired in 2018 for what she claimed was reprisal.

Related Story:

Ex-Vermont VA doc claims firing was complaint retaliation

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harley Breer
Wanted man Harley Breer surrenders to police
Earle Rogers
Harley Breer’s uncle arrested for helping nephew evade police; Search prompts brief U-32 lockdown
Twincraft Skincare in Winooski is among businesses searching for workers.
Vermont businesses scour for willing workers
The Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York-File photo
Corrections officer seriously injured in attack by inmate
New federal data shows fatal opioid overdoses in Vermont are up 38%. - File photo
Startling new numbers reveal Vermont’s deadly drug problem

Latest News

breer
Notorious repeat offender Breer makes initial court appearance
masks
Sununu lifting mask mandate
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
CAR T-cell therapy could be a game-changer for patients with multiple myeloma, the second most...
Cell therapy treatment offers hope to blood cancer patients
Wendy Hehaffey and Scott work on neck stretch
Stretching tuneup tips for spring