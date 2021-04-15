Advertisement

NH lawmakers fighting like cats and dogs? Not over this bill

Cat clawing a net
(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD. N.H. (AP) - Nine lives notwithstanding, killing a cat in a hit-and-run soon could become illegal in New Hampshire.

State law already requires drivers who injure or kill dogs to notify police or the animals’ owners or else face a $1,000 fine. It is unclear why cats and other pets were left out of the initial law, but the state Legislature is currently considering an expansion that would give cats equal footing to canines.

Republican Rep. Daryl Abbas sponsored the bill after the death of his 5-year-old cat, Arrow. The Animal League Defense Fund says there has been a trend of similar state laws that recognize the bond between animals and their human companions.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Harley Breer
Wanted man Harley Breer surrenders to police
Earle Rogers
Harley Breer’s uncle arrested for helping nephew evade police; Search prompts brief U-32 lockdown
The Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York-File photo
Corrections officer seriously injured in attack by inmate
New federal data shows fatal opioid overdoses in Vermont are up 38%. - File photo
Startling new numbers reveal Vermont’s deadly drug problem
Twincraft Skincare in Winooski is among businesses searching for workers.
Vermont businesses scour for willing workers

Latest News

Harley Breer
Notorious repeat offender Breer makes initial court appearance
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Vermont courts seek to use $13.6 million to ease backlog
Schools in our region are looking critically at the role of school resource officers.
Chittenden County schools reexamine need for school resource officers
Schools in our region are looking critically at the role of school resource officers.
The changing-roles of SROs in our region