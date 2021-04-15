No charges in NY fatal crash involving sleeping deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s attorney general says a sheriff’s deputy who fell asleep at the wheel of a patrol vehicle near the Vermont border before a fatal crash will not face criminal charges.

Susan Harrington, 72, was killed at about 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2019, in Argyle, New York, when a patrol SUV driven by Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Cori Winch crossed the center line and crashed into her car.

The attorney general’s office concluded Winch fell asleep immediately before the crash, but that there was no criminal conduct.

