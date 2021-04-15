Advertisement

No charges in NY fatal crash involving sleeping deputy

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s attorney general says a sheriff’s deputy who fell asleep at the wheel of a patrol vehicle near the Vermont border before a fatal crash will not face criminal charges.

Susan Harrington, 72, was killed at about 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2019, in Argyle, New York, when a patrol SUV driven by Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Cori Winch crossed the center line and crashed into her car.

The attorney general’s office concluded Winch fell asleep immediately before the crash, but that there was no criminal conduct.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

