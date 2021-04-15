Notch Road to shut down for snow

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It just opened for the season a few days ago, but the Notch Road is already closing again.

It’s because of snow in the forecast for higher elevations.

The Smugglers’ Notch Road, or Route 108, from Cambridge to Stowe will temporarily close again Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

VTrans says with the possibility of some significant snow coming, the closure will allow plow drivers to focus on maintaining the highways.

