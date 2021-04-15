Notorious repeat offender Breer makes initial court appearance

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Harley Breer faced a judge Thursday morning, a day after surrendering to state police following a five-day manhunt in central Vermont. It begins the next chapter of the 51-year-old repeat offender’s legal saga.

Police say Breer assaulted a neighbor near his home in Marshfield Friday night, removed his ankle monitor and took off. On Wednesday, just before 3:30 p.m., Breer walked out of a wooded area on Route 232 in Marshfield and surrendered to a Vermont trooper. He was taken into custody without incident.

The judge Thursday ordered Breer to be held without bail. He was also ordered to not have contact with a list of people, including his uncle, who police arrested earlier in the week for helping Breer evade police.

After numerous convictions over the past several decades for violent crimes including kidnapping and domestic assault, Washington County authorities this time may have reached the end of their patience. Even prior to his last 2018 charge of kidnapping and assault, Breer faced life in prison in 2017 for allegedly kidnapping and beating a woman. Back then, he told the judge he was a changed man.

“Some of it’s maturity, some of it’s I’ve grown up. But today, I find myself looking at different things like how I became a grandfather in the last five years. So, I’ve got a different set of priorities,” Breer told the judge in May 2017. A plea deal from former Washington County State’s Attorney Scott Williams saved him from life in prison.

Lacking concrete evidence in 2018, Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault cut another deal where Breer served a year-and-a-half in prison. Back then, Thibault said if Breer’s probation was revoked, he would be sentenced to 20 to 45 years.

The Marshfield man is due back in court on Friday.

