Prison assault reignites debate over New York solitary confinement law

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - An attack on a New York correctional officer by an inmate is reigniting debate over a new state law that limits time in solitary confinement.

The assault happened Monday at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora. According to the corrections officers union, an inmate serving time for manslaughter punched the officer in the face, knocked him unconscious and broke his jaw in two places.

The attack happened after the inmate allegedly tried to jump the line to use the phone and was told to go back to the end of the line.

That inmate was moved to the prison’s solitary confinement area for his actions. But he won’t stay there for long. Under a law passed on April 1 in New York, inmates can only stay in the special housing unit for a maximum of 15 days. The law is the Humane Alternative to Long Term Solitary Confinement Act, known as HALT.

Advocates for inmates say the new law will save lives behind bars but North Country leaders and the corrections union say it will make life inside prison more dangerous.

When an inmate does something wrong in prison, they are sent to the Special Housing Unit or SHU, more commonly known as solitary confinement.

“The SHU units aren’t what people think,” said John Roberts of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

The New York Corrections Union, NYSCOPBA, says when an inmate is in the SHU, they still have access to all the amenities as when they are in the general population, including access to one-on-one counseling, access to the library, radio and tablets.

“It seems like the public’s perception of solitary confinement-- they get bread and water, there is no lights,” Roberts said.

NYSCOPBA says the SHU is a place where a violent inmate waits out ongoing investigations or is sent after an altercation to let things cool down.

The union says the new state limit of 15 days in solitary confinement isn’t long enough.

“You put them back out into the yard, they just are going to do it again. There are no repercussions,” Roberts said.

But advocates for the HALT law, like the New York Campaign for Alternatives to Isolated Confinement, say it will save lives. Their website says solitary confinement is torture and can deteriorate a person’s behavior psychologically, physically and socially.

It says the inmates do not receive counseling or programs and spend all day locked in a cell the size of an elevator, and that most people sent to isolation spend months or even years there. Prior to the HALT law, the group says there was no limit on time in isolation in the state.

All of the local elected officials on both sides of the aisle voted against the limits on isolation, including Democratic Assemblyman and 20-year correctional officer Billy Jones.

“This HALT legislation went way too far. We can talk about prison reform all you want but this legislation went way too far,” said Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake. “These things warrant more severe punishment.”

The state has touted its decline in inmate population across the state, but NYSCOPBA says the numbers show attacks on corrections staff are up and they say laws like this will only make those numbers rise.

“It could happen today again and not happen for a week or we could have an incident every day for the next two weeks. You can’t predict what’s going to happen,” Roberts said.

As for the guard who was hurt in the altercation, NYSCOPBA says he’s on the mend but still dealing with a broken jaw and other bumps and bruises.

Roberts says the only way for an inmate to serve more time in solitary confinement is if they are charged with a felony while incarcerated.

Related Story:

Corrections officer seriously injured in attack by inmate

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.