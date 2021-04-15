Sanders holds hearing on the cost of climate change

WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders held a meeting Thursday titled “the cost of inaction on climate change.”

Sanders says that cost will be more expensive than transforming the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels. He also cited a study that found inaction could lead to an additional 1.5 million deaths a year globally from things like malnutrition, heat stress, and tropical diseases.

“The economists have estimated that the cost of not acting on climate change will total some $34 trillion in the United States alone in lost economic activity and more than $100 trillion throughout the world by the end of the century,” Sanders said.

To move the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels, Sanders and Democratic colleagues introduced a bill called the End Polluter Welfare Act. He says it would close tax loopholes and eliminate federal subsidies for the oil, gas, and coal industries. According to Sanders, the fossil fuel industry gets over $15-billion a year from those subsidies.

“We must reduce emissions and move rapidly to a net-zero emissions economy. The scale and urgency of that transformation require that financial markets immediately and dramatically increase the flow of capital towards investments that will reduce emissions. Then we will almost certainly need to follow that by removing significant quantities of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere,” said Bob Litterman, a founding partner of Kepos Capital.

Johnson Controls, one of the companies represented at the hearing, has partnered with multiple schools in the Rutland area to make them more energy-efficient. Buildings like schools, homes, and offices are the main drivers of carbon production, along with transportation and power.

