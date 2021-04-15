Advertisement

Shots fired at Addison County home

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITING, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a home in Addison County early Thursday.

It happened at a home on West Road in the Town of Whiting. Authorities say troopers responded around 5:15 a.m. after the residents reported gunshots fired into the home. No one was injured.

Police say approximately nine shots were fired at the home and they collected evidence in and outside the home.

