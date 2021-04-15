WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday will give an update on New Hampshire’s response to COVID-19.

The news briefing is set to start at 3 p.m. You can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Like Vermont, New Hampshire has paused the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccination for the coronavirus due to a small number of rare blood clotting episodes. But earlier this week, the governor said that won’t slow the rollout of the vaccine in the Granite State. When the pause was announced, there were no state-run clinics in New Hampshire scheduled to administer the J&J shots. Those with appointments to get the J&J vaccine at Walmarts in New Hampshire will get a different vaccine instead.

All Granite Staters 16+ can now register to get vaccinated against COVID.

Starting April 19, nonpermanent residents will also be able to schedule appointments, including college students.

By Tuesday, more than half of New Hampshire’s eligible population had received at least one dose of the vaccine. And one out of every four residents was fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials had reported a total of 89,983 coronavirus cases in the state and a total of 1,261 deaths.

