Super-G ace Andrew Weibrecht back on skis for Make-A-Wish

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) - Three years after Andrew Weibrecht retired from the U.S. Ski team, the two-time Winter Olympic medalist is back on his skis for a unique fundraising event.

He’s skiing the summits of all 46 high peaks in the Adirondack Mountains for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeastern New York, which has had to cancel two annual events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Weibrecht, who won Olympic bronze and silver in super-G in 2010 and 2014, says it seemed like an opportunity to combine his love of skiing and the outdoors with the needs of Make-A-Wish.

So far, he’s up to 21 peaks and intends to complete his quest in about a year.

