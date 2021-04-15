Advertisement

Super-G ace Andrew Weibrecht back on skis for Make-A-Wish

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) - Three years after Andrew Weibrecht retired from the U.S. Ski team, the two-time Winter Olympic medalist is back on his skis for a unique fundraising event.

He’s skiing the summits of all 46 high peaks in the Adirondack Mountains for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeastern New York, which has had to cancel two annual events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Weibrecht, who won Olympic bronze and silver in super-G in 2010 and 2014, says it seemed like an opportunity to combine his love of skiing and the outdoors with the needs of Make-A-Wish.

So far, he’s up to 21 peaks and intends to complete his quest in about a year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Earle Rogers
Harley Breer’s uncle arrested for helping nephew evade police; Search prompts brief U-32 lockdown
Harley Breer
Wanted man Harley Breer surrenders to police
The Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York-File photo
Corrections officer seriously injured in attack by inmate
New federal data shows fatal opioid overdoses in Vermont are up 38%. - File photo
Startling new numbers reveal Vermont’s deadly drug problem
AP File
American Airlines to offer Burlington to Dallas flights

Latest News

Courtesy: Franklin Fire Department
Vermont and Canadian agencies fight forest fire at the border
Large Canadian planes could be seen in parts of Franklin County Wednesday afternoon. They were...
Vermont and Canadian agencies fight forest fire at the border
harley breer
Harley Breer surrenders to Police
Harley Breer
Wanted man Harley Breer surrenders to police