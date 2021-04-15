Advertisement

Vermont and Canadian agencies fight forest fire at the border

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Large Canadian planes could be seen in parts of Franklin County Wednesday afternoon. They were used to a fight a forest fire on the U.S/Canadian border.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, the fire was a joint effort from both sides.

They say it all started Wednesday afternoon in Quebec, but then reached the U.S. border on Gallup Road in Franklin.

Canadian crews deployed a scout plane and two air tankers to fight the flames in the rugged terrain.

We’re told they used Lake Carmi as a fill site for the planes to fill up their tankers.

