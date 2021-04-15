Vermont reaches 50% 1st dose milestone; cancels J&J appointments through April 23

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont has reached a vaccination milestone with more than half of adults having now had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. It comes as the state has extended its cancellation of Johnson & Johnson appointments through April 23.

Vermont health officials as of Thursday reported that at least 50.1% have received one dose, or over 91,000 individuals. An estimated 33.4% have completed all their doses, or nearly 183,000 individuals. Bennington County leads the state with 55.4% and Essex County continues to trail, with only 39.6%.

The high uptake of adults meets the first requirement outlined in the state’s Vermont Forward plan that calls for 50 to 60% of all Vermonters to have been vaccinated by May 1. Vaccination registration for those 16 and older opens on Monday.

Following the “pause” this week of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of rare blood clotting episodes, Vermont health officials Thursday said appointments for those scheduled to get that vaccine will now be canceled through Friday, April 23. Anyone who had an appointment through the state registration system is urged to call the Health Department at 855-722-7878. Officials say they are working hard to open as many additional appointments as possible for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and expect everyone to be able to get an appointment by the end of April.

The number of COVID deaths in the state is on the increase. An additional seven Vermonters died over the past two days, bringing the total death rate to 240. As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 176 new coronavirus cases for a total of 21,664. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.8%. A total of 368,802 people have been tested, and 17,872 have recovered.

