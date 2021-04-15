BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve been looking for it for awhile, and finally the rain is here! And along with it some bonus snow in the mountains!

Rain has been becoming heavier and steadier this afternoon and while the eastern areas, especially the Northeast Kingdom, have escaped with just a few showers early in the day, they too will be getting in on the general, soaking rain overnight tonight.

Colder air will arrive this evening, the rain will be changing to heavy, wet snow during the evening in elevations above 1000 feet, especially in the central and southern Green Mountains, as well as the Adirondacks and White Mountains of NH. The valley rain and mountain snow will continue overnight and into Friday before it all tapers off Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Rainfall will amount to a good 1″ to 1.5″ through Friday. The heavy, wet snow will pile up 6-12″ in elevations above about 1000 ft. in the central and southern Green Mountains and over the higher elevations of the White Mountains in NH. The higher Adirondacks peaks will be getting 3-6″ of snow. The Northeast Kingdom can expect 1-3″ of snow through Friday, and even in the Champlain Valley there may be a trace to an inch of snow coating the grassy areas by Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only be in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Rain and snow showers will linger into Saturday morning, but eventually we can expect a break or two of sun before the sun goes down Saturday evening. Even so temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Sunday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s once again.

Monday and Tuesday we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will continue to climb reaching the upper 50s to near 60. We couple see a couple of scattered showers each day.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor this rainy and snowy storm system, and we will keep you up to date on the latest with this developing storm on-air and online.

