BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! So far, this month of April has featured lots of sunny days with highs in the 60s and 70s - more typical of May weather than April weather, which is usually a transition month, from winter to spring. Today, we will be getting back into that transition-type of weather.

It has been very dry and we need a good soaking rain, and that’s exactly what we will be getting - today, tonight, and on Friday.

Scattered showers in the morning will turn into a heavier, steadier rain in the afternoon, especially over NY and the western and southern parts of VT. The Northeast Kingdom & NH will stay mainly dry for the first half of the day, but then get in on that rain by late afternoon & evening.

With colder air coming in, especially in the mountains, the rain will be changing to heavy, wet snow during the evening in elevations above 1000 feet, especially in the central & southern Green Mountains, as well as the Adirondacks and White Mountains of NH. The valley rain and mountain snow will continue overnight and into Friday before it all tapers off Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Rainfall will amount to a good 1″ to 1.5″ through Friday. The heavy, wet snow will pile up 6-12″ in elevations above about 1000 ft. in the central & southern Green Mountains and over the higher elevations of the White Mountains in NH. The higher Adirondacks peaks will be getting 3-6″ of snow. The Northeast Kingdom can expect 1-3″ of snow through Friday, and even in the Champlain Valley there may be a trace to an inch of snow coating the grassy areas by Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only be in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

After a few lingering rain/snow showers early Saturday, the storm will move out, and there may be a sunny break or two by the end of Saturday. Sunday will be the better weekend day, with partly sunny skies and temperatures back into the mid/upper 50s.

We will stay partly sunny for the start of next week, and it will be a bit warmer again for Monday & Tuesday. But a few minor disturbances will bring the chance for a few showers each day early next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor this rainy & snowy storm system, keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air & online. -Gary

