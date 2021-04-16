Advertisement

Annual Vt. State Parks scavenger hunt underway

The Vermont State Parks Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is back on at a park near you.
The Vermont State Parks Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is back on at a park near you.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Parks Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is back.

The annual statewide outdoor scavenger hunt is designed for kids and kids at heart. It allows participants to earn points by completing outdoor activities and earn free state park day entry.

Dom Amato spoke with Nate McKeen, director of Vermont State Parks, about the challenge.

