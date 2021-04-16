Advertisement

April snowstorm catches some by surprise

A driver on Dover Road ran into slippery conditions Friday.
A driver on Dover Road ran into slippery conditions Friday.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Those of us who are born and raised in New England know that the weather can change in an instant. So, while a mid-April snowstorm may come as a surprise, it is not unexpected.

“What are you going to do, I’ve seen this before,” said Greg Mayle of West Dover. We with Mayle as he finished clearing off his car Friday morning. Other cars nearby remained buried in over a half-foot of snow. “I don’t take my winter tires off until sometime in the middle of May. I know a couple people who got messed over on it.”

While it was relatively smooth sailing on the interstates, back roads along the spine of the Green Mountains were snow-covered and dangerous, as one driver discovered in . Green Mountain Power crews worked nearby replacing down lines. There were over 3,000 outages at the height of the storm.

“Waking up to this after what it’s been like the past couple of weeks, it’s pretty [gut wrenching],” said John Cleanthes. the new owner of the Haystack Golf Course in Wilmington. He says the clubs will have to stay in the bag a little bit longer. “Cut the greens and the collars and the tee boxes getting ready to open, and now. you know, Mother Nature.”

“That warm front that we got was just fake spring, it wasn’t real. I knew that we were going to get another cold front before actual spring came in,” said Davina Felsted, who works at the aptly names Snow Mountain Market in West Dover. “It is definitely good for business.”

Craig Doersh saw the weather report Thursday night and decided to head to Mount Snow from Connecticut. “I was actually second chair with my son. Did a bunch of runs this morning it was great,” Doersch said. He said the fresh coat is a satisfying end to the season. “I was definitely surprised to see that mid-April.”

The locals, however, are used to it. “We had snow last year on May 28th,” Cleanthes said.

And some, wouldn’t have it any other way. “I wouldn’t want to live down south because it is too hot for me,” said Mayle.

A handful of Vermont ski resorts are still open for the season, including Mount Snow, where the storm is helping to wrap up the season in style.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Shots fired at two Vermont homes
Harley Breer
Notorious repeat offender Breer makes initial court appearance
File photo
Vaccination signups for Vt. high school students to open Saturday
Twincraft Skincare in Winooski is among businesses searching for workers.
Vermont businesses scour for willing workers
Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Sununu lifting mask mandate

Latest News

Vermont officials want everyone who visits the state to know they are required to quarantine.
Vermont roadside quarantine signs to come down
SF
Northern Stage presents interactive ’live’ mystery Part 2
File photo
Undocumented New Yorkers to benefit from $2B relief fund
sf
Northern Stage presents interactive ’live’ mystery