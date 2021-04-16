April snowstorm catches some by surprise

WEST DOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Those of us who are born and raised in New England know that the weather can change in an instant. So, while a mid-April snowstorm may come as a surprise, it is not unexpected.

“What are you going to do, I’ve seen this before,” said Greg Mayle of West Dover. We with Mayle as he finished clearing off his car Friday morning. Other cars nearby remained buried in over a half-foot of snow. “I don’t take my winter tires off until sometime in the middle of May. I know a couple people who got messed over on it.”

While it was relatively smooth sailing on the interstates, back roads along the spine of the Green Mountains were snow-covered and dangerous, as one driver discovered in . Green Mountain Power crews worked nearby replacing down lines. There were over 3,000 outages at the height of the storm.

“Waking up to this after what it’s been like the past couple of weeks, it’s pretty [gut wrenching],” said John Cleanthes. the new owner of the Haystack Golf Course in Wilmington. He says the clubs will have to stay in the bag a little bit longer. “Cut the greens and the collars and the tee boxes getting ready to open, and now. you know, Mother Nature.”

“That warm front that we got was just fake spring, it wasn’t real. I knew that we were going to get another cold front before actual spring came in,” said Davina Felsted, who works at the aptly names Snow Mountain Market in West Dover. “It is definitely good for business.”

Craig Doersh saw the weather report Thursday night and decided to head to Mount Snow from Connecticut. “I was actually second chair with my son. Did a bunch of runs this morning it was great,” Doersch said. He said the fresh coat is a satisfying end to the season. “I was definitely surprised to see that mid-April.”

The locals, however, are used to it. “We had snow last year on May 28th,” Cleanthes said.

And some, wouldn’t have it any other way. “I wouldn’t want to live down south because it is too hot for me,” said Mayle.

A handful of Vermont ski resorts are still open for the season, including Mount Snow, where the storm is helping to wrap up the season in style.

