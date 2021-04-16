Cuomo signs internet affordability law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a new law that will help low-income households get affordable internet.

Cuomo signed the Affordable Broadband Bill in Buffalo Friday, saying it would give more people access to high-quality, affordable Internet, a challenge for many households during the pandemic.

“All internet providers must offer high-speed internet at an affordable cost -- $15 a month period, all equipment, all fees, etc. That’s the cost that they must provide to any low-income family in this state,” Cuomo said.

North Country Senator Dan Stec has criticized the bill, saying it will harm rural access internet providers and end up hurting services for everyone.

