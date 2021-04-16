Advertisement

Cuomo signs internet affordability law

File photo
File photo(WAGM)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a new law that will help low-income households get affordable internet.

Cuomo signed the Affordable Broadband Bill in Buffalo Friday, saying it would give more people access to high-quality, affordable Internet, a challenge for many households during the pandemic.

“All internet providers must offer high-speed internet at an affordable cost -- $15 a month period, all equipment, all fees, etc. That’s the cost that they must provide to any low-income family in this state,” Cuomo said.

North Country Senator Dan Stec has criticized the bill, saying it will harm rural access internet providers and end up hurting services for everyone.

Related Story:

NY lawmaker raises concern over Cuomo low-income broadband plan

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Shots fired at two Vermont homes
Harley Breer
Notorious repeat offender Breer makes initial court appearance
Twincraft Skincare in Winooski is among businesses searching for workers.
Vermont businesses scour for willing workers
Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Sununu lifting mask mandate
Police say both drivers were killed in a head-on crash in New Hampshire.
Drivers killed in head-on crash on Everett Turnpike

Latest News

File photo
Vermont Brewers Festival canceled again
File
Municipal mask mandates remain in place across New Hampshire
This fuzzy girl is looking for a new home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Marla
The Vermont State Parks Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is back on at a park near you.
Annual Vt. State Parks scavenger hunt underway