Municipal mask mandates remain in place across New Hampshire

File
File(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, but local ordinances requiring the use of face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus remain in place in several communities.

Nashua was the first city to enact an ordinance requiring masks in May. According to the city’s website, the rules remain in place while the board of health develops criteria for removing them. Similar ordinances were enacted in Concord, Portsmouth, Keene and Durham. Some of them are set to expire in June but they could be renewed.

Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig says lifting the statewide mandate does not diminish the importance of wearing masks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

