Northern Stage presents interactive ’live’ mystery

Northern Stage is putting on "The Lodger: A Mud Season Mystery."
Northern Stage is putting on "The Lodger: A Mud Season Mystery."
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An interactive murder mystery is unfolding on a virtual stage for the next few weeks.

Northern Stage’s ’20-’21 season is coming to a close with the first live performance since last fall. It’s called “The Lodger: A Mud Season Mystery.” Actors with the White River Junction-based group will be performing live from their homes to Zoom audiences. They’ll have a chance to participate and share their theories as the mystery unfolds.

Scott Fleishman spoke with actors Jason O’Connell and Gracie Winchester who are taking part in the project

The performances began Wednesday and run through May 2.

