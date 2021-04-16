Advertisement

Plattsburgh town and city boards approve new land deal

Plattsburgh land deal
Plattsburgh land deal(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There will be a signing ceremony on Friday after Plattsburgh town and city boards approve a new land deal.

The land deal has to do with a 220-plus acre lot that is in the town but owned by the city.

After four years of litigation, common ground was reached earlier this week.

Per a new agreement, the city will maintain ownership and the town will get 18 acres of county owned land near the airport.

According to Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, both the town and city passed the Plattsburgh Compact unanimously on Thursday.

The signing ceremony will be held Friday morning.

