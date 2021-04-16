Advertisement

Public comment period extended for border surveillance plan

Apr. 16, 2021
DERBY LINE, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s congressional delegation says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to reopen the public comment period on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s plans to build a number of high-powered surveillance towers along Vermont’s border with Quebec.

U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch said in a statement on Friday that they have heard from many Vermonters in border communities who have privacy concerns about the towers and say they will adversely affect the natural landscape. 

