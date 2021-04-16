Rain, snow, wind slam parts of New England and New York

BOSTON (AP) - A storm is bringing rain, snow and the threat of power outages to parts of New England and northern New York just as it appeared spring weather was arriving.

The areas around Providence, Rhode Island; Hartford, Connecticut; and Boston are getting mostly heavy rain and wind Friday. But parts of northern New England and New York are already seeing a fair amount of wet, heavy snow. That’s especially true in higher elevations.

The National Weather Service predicts some interior areas could get a foot or more. Parts of New Hampshire had seen 8 inches by midmorning.

