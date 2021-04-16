Stony Brook ends UVM Women’s Soccer season

Advertisement

Seawolves beat Cats 3-1 in America East Semifinal
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOWELL, Mass. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s soccer team was flying high for more than 70 minutes before their season came crashing down in the final 20 of a 3-1 America East semifinal loss to Stony Brook. With the defeat, the Cats finish their season at 1-4-1.

Earning their slot in the conference tournament after UNH had to pull out for COVID-related reasons, Vermont was determined to make the most of it. The Cats took the lead less than a minute into the game via a goal from Frances O’Donnell, then hung on for dear life.

Stony Brook fired 37 shots on the evening, placing 20 of them on cage compared to just nine and four for UVM. But Lydia Kessel kept the Cats in front for more than 70 minutes, making 17 saves on the day.

But the Seawolves finally broke through on a rocket from outside the box off the foot of Kerry Pearson in the 73rd minute. They proceeded to add two more via Alyssa Francese and Tatum Kauka for the final 3-1 scoreline.

The Cats won’t have to stew over the season-ending loss as long as they normally would, with the 2021-22 school year returning soccer to its normal Fall schedule.

