UVM Men’s Soccer advances to America East Championship

By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s soccer team survived another nervy affair with NJIT, eventually downing the Highlanders 1-0 Thursday night at UNH to punch their ticket to the America East Championship. It will be the Cats’ ninth all-time appearance in the league final.

Vermont jumped out in front very early in the game. Just over seven minutes in, Garrett Lillie whipped a ball into the box and Alex Nagy leapt to head it back to the far post for what would prove to be the decisive tally.

Nate Silveira kept up his sparkling play by making five saves to keep the clean sheet, his fourth of the season.

With the win, Vermont advances to face New Hampshire in Saturday’s title game. It will be the third matchup of the season between the Catamounts and Wildcats, with the two teams playing to a 0-0 double-overtime draw in March at UNH and the visitors claiming a 2-1 victory at Virtue Field last week.

