Vermont Brewers Festival canceled again

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Brewers Festival has been called off for the second year in a row because of the pandemic.

The Festival held on the waterfront in Burlington the third weekend of each July would have been celebrating its 30 anniversary. Organizers say they decided to postpone the event until 2022 in order to allow brewers more time and space to focus on their breweries this summer as they keep working through the pandemic.

They say the decision was not taken lightly and they hope to celebrate next year.

