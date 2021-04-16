Advertisement

Vermont roadside quarantine signs to come down

Vermont officials want everyone who visits the state to know they are required to quarantine.
Vermont officials want everyone who visits the state to know they are required to quarantine.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Those roadside signs alerting people coming into Vermont about the state’s quarantine rules are coming down.

The signs were posted back in November on five major roads where drivers enter the state, including Interstate 89, Interstate 91 Route 4 in Fair Haven, Route 119 in Brattleboro, and Route 10A in Norwich.

Gov. Phil Scott on Friday said that with travel rules expected to be completely phased out by July, they will not be needed. It’s not clear exactly when they’re coming down and the governor says they’re trying to decide if they’ll be replaced with other signs.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Shots fired at two Vermont homes
Harley Breer
Notorious repeat offender Breer makes initial court appearance
File photo
Vaccination signups for Vt. high school students to open Saturday
Twincraft Skincare in Winooski is among businesses searching for workers.
Vermont businesses scour for willing workers
Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Sununu lifting mask mandate

Latest News

SF
Northern Stage presents interactive ’live’ mystery Part 2
A driver on Dover Road ran into slippery conditions Friday.
April snowstorm catches some by surprise
File photo
Undocumented New Yorkers to benefit from $2B relief fund
sf
Northern Stage presents interactive ’live’ mystery