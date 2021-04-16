Vermont roadside quarantine signs to come down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Those roadside signs alerting people coming into Vermont about the state’s quarantine rules are coming down.

The signs were posted back in November on five major roads where drivers enter the state, including Interstate 89, Interstate 91 Route 4 in Fair Haven, Route 119 in Brattleboro, and Route 10A in Norwich.

Gov. Phil Scott on Friday said that with travel rules expected to be completely phased out by July, they will not be needed. It’s not clear exactly when they’re coming down and the governor says they’re trying to decide if they’ll be replaced with other signs.

