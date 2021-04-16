Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to be a topic during Friday’s bi-weekly pandemic press conference.

On Thursday, the Vermont Department of Health announced all Vermont J&J appointments have been canceled through next Friday.

During Friday’s conference, we also expect an update on overall cases, outbreaks, and other data.

Vermont will open up their final phase of the vaccine rollout on Monday. Those 16 and older will be able to register for their shot.

Join us online and on air as we’ll carry that press conference for you live starting at 11 a.m.

