Vermont unemployment rate drops to 2.9% in March

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Labor Department says the state’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point in March to 2.9%.

Commissioner Michael Harrington says more than 33,800 Vermonters filed for unemployment benefits at the end of last week. He says the state reported an increase of 1,600 new jobs in the last month, bringing the total number of Vermont jobs to 288,700.

In addition, he says there are more than 6,000 open jobs posted in Vermont Job Link waiting for applicants, highlighting what he calls the growing demand for talented and dedicated workers to help businesses recover from the pandemic.

