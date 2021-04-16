BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have finished off this week with a bang! Chilly rain and snow!

This storm system has brought us some much needed rain after the dry weather we’ve been having, and even the snow is beneficial. This will taper off to scattered rain and snow showers overnight tonight with some lingering rain and snow showers early on Saturday. Accumulations will generally range from 6-12″ in the highest elevations of the southern Green Mountains and White Mountains of New Hampshire. The Adirondacks and central Green Mountains are generally looking at 3-6″ of accumulation. Here in the Champlain Valley we have mostly seen rain so far, with a few big, fat snowflakes mixed in. Rainfall totals will range from about 1 to 1.5″.

Saturday clouds and lingering rain and snow showers in the morning will eventually give way to some sunny breaks in the afternoon. It will still be chilly with highs in the 40s.

Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, but there will be a chance of showers.

Monday and Tuesday will bring us dry weather, but another system will bring some rain and mountain snow to the region Wednesday night into Thursday. It’s not looking like as much as today and yesterday though.

