BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We needed the rain, and we got it . . . along with some wet snow, especially in the higher elevations! And we are not done yet. We have another day of this slow-moving storm system, and that means more rain for the valleys, more snow in the mountains, especially above 1000 feet. Early in the day, there will even be some snow in the valleys, too, before it transtions back to a chilly rain again later in the day.

This good, soaking rain is providing a bit of relief to our prolonged dry spell. Overall, we are looking at about 1″ to 1.5″ of beneficial rain. And that snow will continue to accumulate, mainly in elevations above 1000 feet. By the end of the day, new snowfall will amount to 6-12″ at the peaks of the southern Green Mountains, as well as the White Mountains in NH. The Adirondacks and higher elevations in central VT are looking at generally 3-6″ of snow accumulation.

There may be a lingering rain/snow shower early Saturday, otherwise we will get some sunny breaks during the afternoon. Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with partly sunny skies and temperature back to near normal, in the mid/upper 50s.

Next week will start out okay with partly sunny skies on Monday & Tuesday and temperatures back into the low 60s. But a cold front will come through on Wednesday into Thursday with more rain & mountain snow.

Have a great weekend! -Gary

