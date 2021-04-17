Advertisement

Bandwagon Series back for second year of entertainment

By Elissa Borden
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Next Stage Arts in Putney is bringing back the Bandwagon Series for the second year.

They say they’ve now perfected the art of the outdoor, socially-distant summer series.

Acts range from music, dance, circus, theatre, even puppetry -- all locally or regionally based.

The idea is that folks will ‘follow the bandwagon’ -- a tiny home converted into a mobile soundstage to travel all around Windham County.

“It’s a unique opportunity. We’ve been locked in our homes all winter with COVID and this is a safe, socially-distanced way to come out and enjoy live music, live entertainment,” says Next Stage Arts executive director Keith Marks. “We’ll have concessions, Barr Hill and Oak Meadow are sponsoring and so we’ll have food and drinks and a fun way for families to come together. Kids under 12 will be free to all the experiences and it will be a good time for people to come out and enjoy the Vermont summer.”

The first performance is set for May 1, 2021.

They’ll run through mid-October at locations all across Windham County.

For more information, visit their website.

