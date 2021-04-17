Harley Breer’s aunt, cited for keeping Breer from police
MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating another family member of Vermont’s most notorious criminal, Harley Breer.
Breer’s aunt, 59 year old, Diana Rogers, of Eden was cited, Friday, for assisting her nephew during his time as a fugitive.
Police learned that Rogers allowed Breer to spend the night at her house while there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
Rogers is the sister of Earle Rogers, who was also arrested Tuesday, for letting Breer spend several nights with him.
He was charged with accessory after the fact and giving false information to police.
Diana Rogers is due in court April 29th.
Related Stories:
Notorious repeat offender Breer makes initial court appearance
Wanted Fugitive Harley Breer surrenders to Police
Harley Breer’s uncle arrested for helping nephew evade police; Search prompts brief U-32 lockdown
Manhunt for Harley Breer enters 4th day
Habitual, violent criminal Harley Breer is on the run
Police searching for Marshfield suspect at large
Notorious Vermont offender offered plea deal in alleged kidnapping
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.