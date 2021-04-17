Harley Breer’s aunt, cited for keeping Breer from police

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating another family member of Vermont’s most notorious criminal, Harley Breer.

Breer’s aunt, 59 year old, Diana Rogers, of Eden was cited, Friday, for assisting her nephew during his time as a fugitive.

Police learned that Rogers allowed Breer to spend the night at her house while there was an active warrant out for his arrest.

Rogers is the sister of Earle Rogers, who was also arrested Tuesday, for letting Breer spend several nights with him.

He was charged with accessory after the fact and giving false information to police.

Diana Rogers is due in court April 29th.

