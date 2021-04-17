Advertisement

Harley Breer’s aunt, cited for keeping Breer from police

Harley Breer, 51, of Marshfield
Harley Breer, 51, of Marshfield(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating another family member of Vermont’s most notorious criminal, Harley Breer.

Breer’s aunt, 59 year old, Diana Rogers, of Eden was cited, Friday, for assisting her nephew during his time as a fugitive.

Police learned that Rogers allowed Breer to spend the night at her house while there was an active warrant out for his arrest.

Rogers is the sister of Earle Rogers, who was also arrested Tuesday, for letting Breer spend several nights with him.

He was charged with accessory after the fact and giving false information to police.

Diana Rogers is due in court April 29th.

Related Stories:

Notorious repeat offender Breer makes initial court appearance

Wanted Fugitive Harley Breer surrenders to Police

Harley Breer’s uncle arrested for helping nephew evade police; Search prompts brief U-32 lockdown

Manhunt for Harley Breer enters 4th day

Habitual, violent criminal Harley Breer is on the run

Police searching for Marshfield suspect at large

Notorious Vermont offender offered plea deal in alleged kidnapping

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Shots fired at two Vermont homes
Harley Breer
Notorious repeat offender Breer makes initial court appearance
File photo
Vaccination signups for Vt. high school students to open Saturday
Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Sununu lifting mask mandate
Twincraft Skincare in Winooski is among businesses searching for workers.
Vermont businesses scour for willing workers

Latest News

rain in burlington
Dreary weather in Burlington has some businesses busy, others closing early
Berlin burglary vehicle
Police investigating burglary at Berlin Fire Department
vax
Vaccination signups for Vt. high school students to open Saturday
lunch
Eligible Vt. students to receive $14.7M in food benefits