H.S. Scores and Highlights for Saturday, April 17th

Lacrosse and baseball action from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYS LACROSSE

Burr and Burton 11, Essex 10 (OT)

Middlebury 15, Burlington 2

Rutland 8, BFA-St. Albans 1

Hartford 8, Mt. Abe 3

BFA-Fairfax 7, Milton 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Vergennes 10, South Burlington 8

Burr and Burton 13, Essex 6

Middlebury 13, Brattleboro 2

Hartford 18, Mt. Mansfield 4

CVU 18, Mt. Anthony 6

BASEBALL

Mt. Mansfield 13, Milton 2

Missisquoi 8, Oxbow 0

Montpelier 23, Danville 5

Essex 9, Burr and Burton 1

Otter Valley 7, Rutland 2

SOFTBALL

Lyndon 19, Rutland 3

Milton 10, Mt. Mansfield 6

