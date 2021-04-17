H.S. Scores and Highlights for Saturday, April 17th
Lacrosse and baseball action from around the state
BOYS LACROSSE
Burr and Burton 11, Essex 10 (OT)
Middlebury 15, Burlington 2
Rutland 8, BFA-St. Albans 1
Hartford 8, Mt. Abe 3
BFA-Fairfax 7, Milton 5
GIRLS LACROSSE
Vergennes 10, South Burlington 8
Burr and Burton 13, Essex 6
Middlebury 13, Brattleboro 2
Hartford 18, Mt. Mansfield 4
CVU 18, Mt. Anthony 6
BASEBALL
Mt. Mansfield 13, Milton 2
Missisquoi 8, Oxbow 0
Montpelier 23, Danville 5
Essex 9, Burr and Burton 1
Otter Valley 7, Rutland 2
SOFTBALL
Lyndon 19, Rutland 3
Milton 10, Mt. Mansfield 6
