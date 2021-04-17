Advertisement

Police investigating burglary at Berlin Fire Department

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Berlin Police are investigating a burglary at the Berlin Fire Department.

Police say it happened in December of 2020 at the fire department on VT Route-12 at the Riverton Location.

Police say the vehicle (below) was caught on a security camera coming off Crosstown Road and turning into the fire department just after 1:00AM, then was seen leaving just after 2:00AM.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Berlin burglary vehicle.
Berlin burglary vehicle.(wcax)
Berlin burglary vehicle
Berlin burglary vehicle(wcax)

