South Burlington Girls Lax prepares for unusual title defense

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fridays weather has wreaked havoc with the schedule for the first day of Spring sports competition Saturday, but it won’t be a problem for the South Burlington girls lacrosse team, which plays its home contests on turf.

SB is scheduled to welcome in Vergennes Saturday morning for an 11 a.m. draw. The Wolves are one of the many teams that were denied the chance to defend their state title last year because of COVID, and like a lot of teams, they are dealing with a ton of roster turnover from 2019.

But especially when it comes to girls lacrosse, stick skills are a crucial part of the game, and the Wolves say getting back into the rhythm of the sport is the biggest challenge they face this season.

“It definitely is very impactful to not have a season (last year),” said Mercedes Rozzi, a junior attacker for the Wolves. “Lacrosse is probably my main sport so I put in the work during quarantine, but for all the people that focused on other things, especially school work and just trying to stay like up beat, it was probably hard for them to get around to play wall ball or something. So yeah last year was definitely a big disadvantage but then yet again, every team has that big disadvantage because nobody had a season last year.”

“Yeah it definitely feels weird that I was like literally the last time I was playing lacrosse I was the youngest on the team,” added fellow junior Madison King-Thurber, a defender for SBHS. “I think we’re doing really well. We’re a really athletic team, strong, fast. We definitely have the athletic side going for us. We also have really good ballhandlers and I think we’re gonna do really good this season.”

