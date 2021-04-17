UVM Men’s Soccer falls in America East Championship

DURHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - The third time wasn’t the charm for the UVM men’s soccer team, which fell to New Hampshire 2-0 in Saturday’s America East Championship. With the win, UNH earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament while Vermont will likely be on the outside looking in when the field is unveiled Monday.

Neither team generated much offensively in the first half, but UNH broke through with less than four minutes remaining before the break. Chris Pinkham get free in the box and fired a shot past Nate Silveira that would turn out to be the game winner.

UVM had plenty of chances in the second 45, but a lapse at the back would seal their fate. With just under 15 minutes to go, a turnover in the defensive half would lead to a Victor Menudier tally to make it 2-0, effectively sealing the game.

Vermont finishes the regular season 5-2-1, with both losses and the lone draw coming against the Wildcats. UVM may have an outside chance at earning an NCAA at-large bid, as they entered the America East tournament ranked #10 nationally in RPI with New Hampshire sitting comfortably above them. But with the field trimmed down from its usual 48 teams to just 36 this Spring due to finances and COVID concerns, Vermont’s season is likely over.

