What to do Saturday, April 17

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

A Sweet way to start your Saturday, Milton’s Rec Department has teamed up with Tucker Maple Sugarhouse to bring you Maple Sugaring for Kids. It’s a fun workshop for kids to learn how maple syrup is really made. They’ll cover everything from tapping trees, collecting sap, and boiling. There will even be a chance for sampling and hands-on simulations.

This event is for ages five through 12. The event will start at 2 p.m. at the Milton Grange. You can sign up online, the registration will cost $7.

If you want to enjoy some BBQ and Bingo while helping some kids this might be the event for you.

Bethel middle school is raising money for an educational trip this summer to Yellow Stone institute. They’ll be learning things like geology, park history, ecology, and more.

If you want to eat food, play games, and help out, you can check out this event at the Bethel Campus Parking Lot starting at 5 p.m. If you would like to learn more you can reach out to Holly Williams at (802)-299-9217

Another fundraiser for kids, this time for Wish-Kids.

Make-a-wish has been putting on a series of contests to find the “best beard” in Vermont. And today is their final in-person contest.

Starting at 7 p.m. at the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory parking lot there will be a drive-in/tailgate-style event. Featuring the top 25 beards from across the state. There will also be Wish Kids axe-throwing, prizes, and more.

This contest series has raised over $100k for wishes.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.