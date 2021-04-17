Wintry weather impacts some Burlington stores

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday’s wintry mix impacted some Burlington businesses.

The dreary weather drew fewer customers to some stores, like Ecco, a boutique shop that sells spring and summer clothes. Manager Emilie McCormack says they got dozens fewer customers than usual.

”It was definitely substantial,” she said. “Usually, Fridays and Saturdays are the busiest days that we have in the week and today was pretty slow, compared to how it was last week.”

Ecco wasn’t the only store that was quiet. Danforth Pewter told WCAX News they closed up shop a few hours early because of the lack of customers.

But that wasn’t the case for every business.

Over at Burlington Records, Over at Burlington records, the doors stayed open and the shoppers kept coming. Owner Ian Doerner says they got just as many customers as they do any other Friday.

“It was really busy today. We’ve been selling turntables, speakers,” Doerner said. “I would imagine that it’s got to do with the fact that outdoor activities are a little less desirable when it’s raining and when it’s cold so you come downtown and you go shopping.”

Businesses that were affected hope to make up for the financial loss this weekend.

“Come out and shop local!” McCormack said. “We could use all the support we can get and it’s so great to see people down here again. It just reminds me of 2019 and I just have a lot of hope for the future so it’s exciting.”

