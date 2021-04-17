BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will be another day with more clouds than sun. A few showers are possible, mainly in New York. Otherwise, it’s looking fair with highs in the low 50s. A bit more sun is expected Monday, though a few pop-up showers are possible during the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be near 60 degrees, so we’ll have a return to more spring-like weather.

Tuesday will be a quiet day, then more needed rain is likely Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening. This will taper to showers overnight, then eventually snow showers as much colder moves in behind the system. Another surge of chilly air will arrive Thursday, with showers and snow showers likely. Highs will only be in the 40s. A few showers are possible Friday, and Saturday is looking dry. High temperatures will warm back up into the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.