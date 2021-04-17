BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll be just on the outer fringes of the storm that brought rain and snow Thursday and Friday. Today will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with just a few showers and mountain snow showers possible. Highs will only be in the 40s. Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the 50s. A few additional showers are possible.

Pleasant, spring weather makes a return Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Showers are likely Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and overnight, which will put an additional dent in the drought. Another surge of chilly air will arrive Thursday, with highs only in the 40s. Valley showers and mountain snow showers are likely. Friday will be so-so, with a few showers and highs in the low 50s.

